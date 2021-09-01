Brokerages Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to Announce $9.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post earnings per share of $9.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.31. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings per share of $5.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $31.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.94 to $33.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $49.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%.

TPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $9,274,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,358.19. 321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,880. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,479.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,480.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

