Brokerages Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $939.60 Million

Analysts predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report $939.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $893.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $968.10 million. Colfax reported sales of $805.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

CFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,045,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Colfax by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,866 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter worth about $3,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

