Brokerages Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($0.79). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,440%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,581 shares of company stock worth $1,175,416. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.40. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

