Brokerages Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.25 Million

Brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to announce $68.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.29 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $65.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $274.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.70 million to $277.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $281.30 million, with estimates ranging from $277.60 million to $284.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $107,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.