Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). National CineMedia reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after acquiring an additional 393,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 211,670 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,446,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $207.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

