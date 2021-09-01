Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). National CineMedia reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after acquiring an additional 393,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 211,670 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,446,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $207.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.