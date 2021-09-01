Brokerages Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

O-I Glass stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 44.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after buying an additional 7,682,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after buying an additional 6,051,501 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after buying an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,910,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.