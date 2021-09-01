Brokerages Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.76 Million

Analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post $272.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.50 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $225.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.20.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,529 shares of company stock worth $719,831 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock opened at $137.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 860.19 and a beta of 1.19. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $148.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

