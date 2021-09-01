Brokerages Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.41. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. Plantronics has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.06.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (POLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.