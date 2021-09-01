Brokerages Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.58. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida also reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBCF. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $58,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

