Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

SMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $861,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $158,132.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of -0.25.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

