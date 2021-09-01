BSClaunch Hits 24 Hour Volume of $148,266.00 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $308,873.99 and $148,266.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSClaunch has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00066294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00137212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00160233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.14 or 0.07595714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,702.97 or 0.99843419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.23 or 0.01021406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

