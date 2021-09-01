Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 1,197 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

