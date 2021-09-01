Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 473 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $91,091,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

NYSE:UNP opened at $216.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.94 and its 200 day moving average is $219.66. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

