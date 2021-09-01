Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 64,051 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 156.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,051 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,349 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

