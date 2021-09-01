Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 8,905 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after buying an additional 498,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,762 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 284,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $139,136,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

