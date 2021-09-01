Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

