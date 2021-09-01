Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of SCHB opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $109.53.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

