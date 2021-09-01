Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 1,931 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.80.

