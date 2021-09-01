Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 5,405 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 424.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $353.92 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $356.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

