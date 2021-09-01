Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

VT stock opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

