Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $5.01 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

