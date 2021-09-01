Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

