Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $370,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 200,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,085,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,484,000 after acquiring an additional 81,071 shares during the last quarter.

RWL opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.18. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $75.93.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

