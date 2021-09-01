Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 4,334 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.