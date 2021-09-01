Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $229.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,620 shares of company stock worth $17,778,297. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

