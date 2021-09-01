Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 7,252 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.