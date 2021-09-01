Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.99

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 16841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.
The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85.
In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
