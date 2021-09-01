Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.99

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 16841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

