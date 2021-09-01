Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

BNZL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,636 ($34.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,589.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,412.71. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 20.55.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

