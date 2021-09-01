Bunzl plc Plans Dividend of GBX 16.20 (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,651 ($34.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,589.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,412.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,558.33 ($33.42).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

