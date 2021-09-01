Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Reaches $5.25 on Major Exchanges

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $82.50 million and $15.18 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $5.25 or 0.00010586 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00134110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.18 or 0.00814899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00048923 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 16,087,811 coins and its circulating supply is 15,712,811 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.