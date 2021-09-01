Burney Co. Acquires 11,220 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.57% of B&G Foods worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. 516,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

