Burney Co. Acquires 6,554 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.34% of Canadian Solar worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 10.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.41. 545,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,712. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

