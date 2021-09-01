Burney Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.27. 1,992,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.06. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.