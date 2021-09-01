Burney Co. Buys 1,983 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Burney Co. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

GS traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,897. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

