Burney Co. Buys 24,763 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.14% of Hanesbrands worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,326 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 8,760.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,925 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. 6,672,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

