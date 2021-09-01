Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.16% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.67. The stock had a trading volume of 676,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,908. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

