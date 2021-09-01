Burney Co. Cuts Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive comprises 0.9% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.67% of Group 1 Automotive worth $18,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

GPI traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $82.35 and a one year high of $181.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.36.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 30.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.20.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

