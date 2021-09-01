Burney Co. Cuts Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Burney Co. lowered its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. Popular makes up approximately 0.8% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Burney Co. owned about 0.28% of Popular worth $17,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Popular by 18.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 8.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 0.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 123.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.94. 776,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.18. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

In related news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $724,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

