Burney Co. Decreases Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Burney Co. reduced its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.11% of The Middleby worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.95. The stock had a trading volume of 377,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.16. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In other The Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,659 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

