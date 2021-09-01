Burney Co. Grows Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,280,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,977,000 after buying an additional 59,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,027,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

