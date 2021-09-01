Burney Co. Has $12.25 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.40 and a 200 day moving average of $240.84. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

