Burney Co. Has $12.59 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,610,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,842,604. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

