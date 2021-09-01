Burney Co. Has $17.76 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Burney Co. grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 0.8% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $17,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 62.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,891,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.56.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $9.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1,540.09. The stock had a trading volume of 207,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,422. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,585.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,451.60. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

