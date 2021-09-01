Burney Co. Has $34.25 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,148 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for 1.6% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Burney Co. owned about 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $34,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,976,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after buying an additional 569,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.04.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

