Burney Co. Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Burney Co. lifted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.16% of The Chemours worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,720,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 474.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 157.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 303,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 16,518.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,307. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of CC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.47. 932,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,739. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

