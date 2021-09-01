Burney Co. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Burney Co. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $8.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.27. The stock had a trading volume of 50,857,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

