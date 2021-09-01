Burney Co. Increases Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for about 0.7% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Burney Co. owned about 0.34% of Allison Transmission worth $14,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

ALSN stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 997,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,618. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

