Burney Co. Purchases 2,014 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Burney Co. increased its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.21% of CIT Group worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 34.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CIT Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at $980,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,048. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

