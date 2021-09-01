Burney Co. Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 150,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,814. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average is $75.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

