Burney Co. Raises Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up about 0.9% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Burney Co. owned about 0.10% of Ally Financial worth $19,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,333 shares of company stock valued at $421,175. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $52.49. 2,901,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,555. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

